Tribune Photo/Joey Hedges

April 2, 2022

The Annual Lee’s Summit Bunny Hop Parade will be Saturday, Apr. 16, 2022.

The walking parade starts at 10 a.m. Families will parade from City Hall down to Howard Station Park.

From there, children will hop around Downtown to fill their Easter baskets with candy and take photos with the Easter Bunny until 11:30 a.m. in the park.