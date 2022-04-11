Public notice is hereby given that the Board of Education of Reorganized School District No. 7 of Jackson County, Missouri will hold a work session at Stansberry Leadership Center, 301 NE Tudor Road, Lee’s Summit, Missouri on Thursday, April 14, 2022 at 6:00 p.m. to consider and act upon the matters on the following tentative agenda. This meeting will also be live-streamed and recorded. Notice of this meeting is posted in BoardDocs where you may access the full board packet by clicking on the link provided: http://www.boarddocs.com/mo/lsr7sd/Board.nsf/Public.
Reorganized School District No. 7 of Jackson County, Summit Ridge Academy, 2620 SW Ward Road, Lee’s Summit, Missouri
This meeting is open to the public and will be live-streamed and recorded on https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCkUVmheiPOO5HR-j1Ajbcyg.
April 14, 2022 6:00 p.m.
ITEMS
- Meeting Opening
1.01 Call to Order
1.02 Adoption of Agenda
- Agenda Items
2.01 Facilities/Therapy Dog Process Action Team
2.02 Board Room Technology
Linda Ismert
Executive Asst. to Board of Education
This meeting will be open to the public.
You must log in to post a comment.