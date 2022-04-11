Public notice is hereby given that the regular meeting of the Board of Education of Reorganized School District No. 7 of Jackson County, Missouri will be held on Thursday, April 14, 2022 at 7:00 p.m. to consider and act upon the matters on the following tentative agenda and such other matters as may be presented at the meeting and determined to be appropriate for discussion at that time. This meeting will be live-streamed and recorded. Those interested in providing comments at the Board meeting need to email Linda.Ismert@LSR7.net before Wednesday, April 13 at 4 p.m. Notice of this meeting is also posted in BoardDocs where you may access the full board packet by clicking on the link provided: http://www.boarddocs.com/mo/lsr7sd/Board.nsf/Public.

Reorganized School District No. 7 of Jackson County, 301 NE Tudor Road, Lee’s Summit, MO 64086 This meeting is open to the public and will be live-streamed and recorded on the district’s YouTube channel at: https://youtu.be/HrTaeTczLRk

April 14, 2022 7:00 p.m.

Meeting Opening

1.01 Call to Order

1.02 Pledge of Allegiance

1.03 Welcome of Guests

1.04 Adoption of Agenda Superintendent’s Report Presentations-Recognitions

3.01 School Spotlight – Prairie View Elementary

3.02 School Spotlight – Summit Technology Academy

3.03 Lee’s Summit High School/Geometry Construction Project Update Comments From the Public Board Reports or Meetings Attended Items for Decision – Finance

6.01 Finance Committee Report

6.02 Approve Transfer of Funds

6.03 Approve Treasurer’s Report and Payment of Bills Items for Decision – Consent

7.01 Approval of Minutes – March 17 and 28, 2022

7.02 Ratify Contracts $15,000 And Less

7.03 2022 Summer School Programs

7.04 Non-Allocated Human Resources

7.05 Declaration of Surplus Property

7.06 Personnel Report

7.07 AVID Renewal 2022-2023

7.08 ConvergeOne – Authentication Services

7.09 ConvergeOne and MOREnet – Additional Internet Circuit

7.10 Equal Opportunity Schools (EOS) Renewal 2022-2023

7.11 FDC Contract – Annual Carpet and Rubber Flooring Agreement

7.12 Heartland Electric – Trailridge Elementary Fire Alarm System Replacement

7.13 J & N Utilities Inc. – Woodland Elementary School Fire Line Reconfiguration

7.14 Konica Minolta – East Trails Middle School Devices to Contract for Multi-Functional Devices

7.15 Major Abatement and Demolition – Annual Asbestos Abatement Contract

7.16 McGraw Hill Middle School Science Curriculum Resources

7.17 Regents Flooring – Gymnasium Flooring Replacements

7.18 Roma Bread Renewal Contract

7.19 Savvas Math Curriculum Resources Items for Decision

8.01 Certify Board of Education Director Results Items of Information – Presentations Items of Information – Written Reports

10.01 Health Services Program Evaluation

10.02 Purchasing and Distribution Program Evaluation

10.03 Before and After School Services Annual Program Evaluation

10.04 Board Priorities Update

10.05 Bond Budget Update Report Adjournment

11.01 Retiring Board Adjourns “Sine Die” Oath

12.01 Swear in New Board Members

Linda Ismert

Executive Assistant, Board of Education

