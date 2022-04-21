April 16, 2022

Wednesday, April 13, The Lee’s Summit R-7 School District announced the LSR7 2022 Teacher of the Year is Mrs. Holly Dahn, vocal music educator at Summit Lakes Middle School.

Mrs. Dahn has spent the entirety of her 19 years in education at the Lee’s Summit School District all after growing up and attending Lee’s Summit Schools.

Mrs. Dahn has brought her love of music to seven schools in the district, starting in elementary education before switching to middle schools in Fall 2011. She’s said she relies on building relationships and establishing a positive learning environment for her students in order to be an effective teacher.

“This foundation allows students the safe space to gain confidence, create, dream, imagine, explore and belong in my music classroom,” Dahn said. “I believe the process of learning through music mirrors the process of learning about life.”

A committee selected Mrs. Dahn out of a pool of 15 candidates, all recipients of the Lee’s Summit Chamber of Commerce Excellence in Teaching and Teacher of Distinction awards.

“Mrs. Dahn’s dedication to her students and community go above and beyond and exemplifies why she’s Teacher of the Year,” said Chamber member Monte Stull. “She’s worked to not only create lifelong learning in the classroom, but engaged citizens making a positive impact on the world around them.”

In addition to her 2022 Excellence in Teaching award, Mrs. Dahn was nominated for the Grammy Music Educator Award in 2019, a three-time recipient of the LSR7 PEAK Grant award and the inspired educator award in 2009. She’s been nominated for LSR7 Excellence in Teaching twice before, in 2013 and 2019.