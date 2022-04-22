Metropolitan Community College’s Flights of Fancy Mega-Kite Festival will be held Sunday, April 24, from noon-5 p.m. at the MCC-Longview campus, 500 S.W. Longview Road, Lee’s Summit, Missouri.

In its 14th year, the event features the kites of Great American Kites & Events, which will take flight over the lawn of the picturesque MCC-Longview campus in the heart of National Kite Month. Look up for awe-inspiring mega-kites, power kites, stunt kites and more including the world’s largest windsock — three stories high and 200 feet long!

Participants can enjoy inflatable games, face painting and children’s activities. Attendees can bring their own kites, too.

Ample parking for MCC-Longview Flights of Fancy guests will be available on the north and east sides of the campus.

“After Flights of Fancy being on a two-year hiatus due to COVID-19, MCC is thrilled to have an in-person celebration again and to share this beautiful space with awe-inspiring kites, the Longview community and children of all ages,” says MCC Chancellor Kimberly Beatty.

The support of the presenting sponsor, Saint Luke’s East Hospital, and other sponsors helps keep the festival free for the community. Sponsor donations also enable MCC to apply additional proceeds from the kite festival toward student scholarships.

The family-friendly event started in 2006 when then MCC-Longview President Fred Grogan had a vision to invite the community to fly kites in the campus’ wide-open spaces.

Weather note: Flights of Fancy will go on as planned in slightly inclement weather. However, in the case of severe weather where thunder and lightning are present, the festival will be called off. Monitor MCC on Twitter, @mcckansascity, or the Flights of Fancy Facebook page for updates.

For more information, visit kitefest.mcckc.edu.