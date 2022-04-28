By Assistant Chief Jim Eden

LEE’S SUMMIT, MO— On Thursday, April 28, 2022, at 4:51 p.m., the Lee’s Summit Fire Department responded to a reported structure fire in the 4300 Block of NE Walnut Ridge. An occupant in the house reported smoke coming from the roof and attic.

When the fire department arrived, light smoke was visible from the attic and roof of a two-story, single-family residence. All of the occupants were safe outside.

The fire involved solar panels on the roof near the peak and had spread into the attic. After isolating power from the solar panels, firefighters extinguished the fire on the roof and in the attic. The fire was under control by 5:13 p.m.

Firefighters contained the fire to a small portion of the roof and three solar panels. There was no damage to the living area other than minor water damage and an opening made in the ceiling to get to the fire in the attic. The steep grade and the solar panels made working on the roof difficult.

The fire started in a solar panel and spread to the roof. The cause of the fire could not be determined.

Crews covered the opening in the roof, and the utilities were restored so the occupants could return to the house.