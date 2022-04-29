Go paddle to paddle against other supporters of Paws 4 Autism and PAWSable.Life at their first ever pickleball tournament. Come out for a day of playing pickleball, petting pups and fabulous food and drinks at Chicken N Pickle located at 5901 W 135th Street in Overland Park on Sunday, May1 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Family and friends are encouraged to spectate to join in on the fun and support a good cause.

Proceeds from Pickleball for PAWS go directly to help Paws 4 Autism and PAWSable.Life train service and professional therapy dogs for those challenged by neurodiversity, PTSD or other psychological needs.

There will be 24 teams of two players. Players of all skill levels are welcome. There will be a live demo at the start of the tournament to review the rules of play. A pro will be on the court throughout the tournament. All teams play at least two matches in a round robin. The winners of the round robin advance to the single elimination tournament. The winners and runners up of the finals receive trophies.

The team entry donation is $60 for a team of two. Each player gets a swag bag. Players must be seven years old or older.

There will be a raffle of a gift basket of goodies worth over $250 for the winner and their dog. Raffle tickets are 2 for $10 or 5 for $20. Winner must be 21 or older.

For more information visit pawsable.life. To register your team go here.