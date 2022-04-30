Tribune Photo/Joey Hedges Judge Dana Alteri

April 30, 2022

A swearing-in ceremony was held for newly elected and re-elected officials at the April 26 Lee’s Summit City Council Meeting.

They each will serve four-year terms.

Sworn in were Judge Dana Alteri, Mayor Bill Baird, Councilmembers Mia Prier, John Lovell, Beto Lopez and Faith Hodges.

Outgoing councilmembers Diane Forte, Trish Carlyle and Bob Johnson received plaques commemorating their time in office.

The city council also discussed these issues.

National Nurses Month

Mayor Bill Baird issued a proclamation recognizing May as National Nurses Month. The purpose of the observance month is to celebrate the accomplishments and efforts of the nation’s registered nurses to improve our health care system.

National Bike and Walk Month

Mayor Bill Baird issued a proclamation recognizing May as National Bike and Walk Month. The purpose of the observance month is to encourage citizens to reap the benefits of bicycling and walking and remind everyone to follow proper bicycle, pedestrian, and motorist rules to ensure the safety and comfort of all our users.

National Small Business Week

Mayor Bill Baird issued a proclamation recognizing May 1 through May 7 as National Small Business Week. The purpose of the observance month is to encourage the Lee’s Summit community to support the accomplishments and efforts of small businesses not just during this month, but at every opportunity throughout the year. The President of the United States has proclaimed National Small Business Week every year since 1963 to highlight the programs and services available to entrepreneurs through the U.S. Small Business Administration and other government agencies.