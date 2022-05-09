As part of Jackson County’s commitment to enhance the quality of life for all residents and build a better, more equitable community, the County is currently working to create a new master plan for the Blue River Parkway. The plan will explore and document the park’s value to the community as a place for recreation, enjoyment and wellness, while recognizing the incredible natural resources that are protected within the park’s boundaries.

“Public input is the foundation of the master planning process,” said Parks + Rec Director Michele Newman. “Jackson County Parks + Rec invites you to join us online or in person to share your creative ideas for the future of the Blue River Parkway.”

At every step of the process, Jackson County residents, park users and stakeholders are asked to provide input and feedback that will be critical to the project’s success. This input will be sought in a variety of ways, including focus group sessions, neighborhood meetings, a public survey and a dedicated project website that includes a tool for instant feedback. Residents can access an online survey now, along with more information about the master planning project at www.makeyourdayhere.com/blueriverparkwayplan.

Four in-person neighborhood meetings are scheduled for the month of May. Staff from Jackson County Parks + Rec will be available at each of the times and locations listed below to provide copies of the public survey, answer questions and provide more information about the master planning effort.

Thursday, May 12 th , 2:00 – 4:30 p.m. Grandview Library 12930 Booth Lane, Grandview, MO

, 2:00 – 4:30 p.m. Grandview Library 12930 Booth Lane, Grandview, MO Monday, May 16 th , 2:00 – 4:30 p.m. Blue Ridge Library 9253 Blue Ridge Blvd., Kansas City, MO

, 2:00 – 4:30 p.m. Blue Ridge Library 9253 Blue Ridge Blvd., Kansas City, MO Saturday, May 21 st , 10:00 – 2:00 p.m. Hillcrest Community Center 10401 Hillcrest Road, Kansas City, MO

, 10:00 – 2:00 p.m. Hillcrest Community Center 10401 Hillcrest Road, Kansas City, MO Tuesday, May 24th, 1:00 – 3:00 p.m. Southeast Branch Kansas City Public Library, 6242 Swope Parkway, Kansas City, MO

The Blue River Parkway Master Planning process was launched in the Fall of 2021 with the initial steps of data collection and review of comprehensive plans that related to the park. The planning process will continue through the spring of 2022 with additional feedback and needs assessments, and the development of preliminary goals, objectives, priorities and implementation plans. The final master plan is expected to be completed and adopted by Summer 2022.

The Blue River Parkway is a more than 2,200-acre Jackson County Park located along 15 miles of the Blue River. At its north end, the park connects to Swope Park in Kansas City, running southwest along the river to Kenneth Road and the Missouri/Kansas state line. This multi-faceted parkland features many amenities, including several miles of multi-use trails, sports facilities, and natural areas.