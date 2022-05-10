Frank Tsay, Sarah Eubank, Annika Tsay, Regent Cindy Williams, and Joyce Chang

May 7, 2022

Annika Tsay a senior at Lee’s Summit West High School is the daughter of Joyce Chang and Frank Tsay. Annika was awarded the1st Place Female winner of the State DAR Good Citizens Award Winner by the Missouri State Society Daughters of the American Revolution (MSSDAR) at their 123rd State Conference on Saturday, April 23.

At Lee’s Summit West High School, Annika has been involved in National Honor Society, Missouri Math League, Chinese Honor Society, Women’s Choir, Youth and Government, French Honor Society, Girls United, Debate, and Golf. Annika is the co-founder and president of the LSW Health Occupations Students of America. She has earned a varsity letter in Golf, Debate, and Academics, and has earned a third degree blackbelt from the American Taekwondo Association. Annika has worked as a freelance artist for the past four years, as well as being an academic tutor in the LSR7 district, and a first grade teaching assistant and a yoyo instructor for the Chinese School of Greater Kansas City. She is a National Merit Commended Scholar and is in the top 1% of her class, currently ranking #1 out of 521. Annika feels called to the field of medicine, specifically to preventative care and pulmonology, as there she finds a confluence of science and caring for others.

We are so pleased to announce that Annika Tsay’s application for the DAR Good Citizen Award has been chosen to compete at the district scholarship level.

The DAR Good Citizens program is a wonderful way to recognize outstanding young people who exhibit the qualities of good citizenship in their homes, schools, and communities. Students selected as the school’s DAR Good Citizen must have the qualities of Dependability, Service, Leadership, and Patriotism.

