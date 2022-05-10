Public notice is hereby given that the Board of Education of Reorganized School District No. 7 of Jackson County, Missouri will hold a virtual work session at Stansberry Leadership Center, 301 NE Tudor Road, Lee’s Summit, Missouri on Thursday, May 12, 2022 at 5:00 p.m. to consider and act upon the matters on the following tentative agenda. Notice of this meeting is posted in BoardDocs where you may access the full board packet by clicking on the link provided: http://www.boarddocs.com/mo/lsr7sd/Board.nsf/Public.

Reorganized School District No. 7 of Jackson County, Stansberry Leadership Center, 301 NE Tudor Road, Lee’s Summit, Missouri

This virtual meeting is open to the public and can be viewed at the Stansberry Leadership Center

May 12, 2022 5:00 p.m.

ITEMS

Meeting Opening

1.01 Call to Order

1.02 Adoption of Agenda Agenda Items

2.01 Preparation for MSBA Webinar

Linda Ismert

Executive Asst. to Board of Education

This meeting will be open to the public.