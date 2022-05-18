May 14, 2022

Gone are the days when older adults sat at home in their rocking chairs – and that’s what the KC Shepherd’s Center’s “70 Over 70” Awards are designed to recognize. Nominations are currently being sought for people in the Kansas City metro area who are over age 70 and who are still making meaningful contributions to our community.

Submit nominations no later than May 31 at https://www.kcshepherdscenter.org/70Over70. (If you wish to nominate someone and do not have access to a computer, contact Dani at 816-293-9589.)

This year’s 70 honorees will be recognized at the 50th Anniversary and 5th Annual 70 Over 70 Awards Gala, presented by Centerwell Primary Care on Sept. 17 at the Midland Theatre. This is the fifth year the awards ceremony will be held, and the 2022 gala will also celebrate the KC Shepherd’s Center’s 50th Anniversary. (Lists of the past four years’ honorees may be found at https://www.kcsherpherdscenter.org/70-over-70-2020-honorees. )

The 70 Over 70 Awards Gala honors those who have made significant contributions and achievements in their respective endeavors and includes community leaders and builders, business owners, entrepreneurs, volunteers, environmentalists, and arts and cultural leaders.

KC Shepherd’s Center is dedicated to serving older adults across the greater Kansas City area. Offered by seniors, for seniors, our peer-to-peer programs increase social activity, reduce food insecurity and provide peace of mind to help eliminate feelings of isolation and loneliness. In 2022, KC Shepherd’s Center celebrates 50 years of service. Learn more at kcshepherdscenter.org.