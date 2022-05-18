Public notice is hereby given that the regular meeting of the Board of Education of Reorganized School District No. 7 of Jackson County, Missouri will be held on Thursday, May 19, 2022 at 7:00 p.m. to consider and act upon the matters on the following tentative agenda and such other matters as may be presented at the meeting and determined to be appropriate for discussion at that time. This meeting will be live-streamed and recorded. Those interested in providing comments at the Board meeting need to email Linda.Ismert@LSR7.net before Wednesday, May 18 at 4 p.m. Notice of this meeting is also posted in BoardDocs where you may access the full board packet by clicking on the link provided: http://www.boarddocs.com/mo/lsr7sd/Board.nsf/Public.

Reorganized School District No. 7 of Jackson County, 301 NE Tudor Road, Lee’s Summit, MO 64086 This meeting is open to the public and will be live-streamed and recorded on the district’s YouTube channel at: https://youtu.be/HrTaeTczLRk

May 19, 2022 7:00 p.m.

Meeting Opening

1.01 Call to Order

1.02 Pledge of Allegiance

1.03 Welcome of Guests

1.04 Adoption of Agenda Superintendent’s Report Presentations/Recognitions

3.01 Special Olympics + Midwest Adaptive Sports

3.02 National Merit Finalists

3.03 Missouri Scholars 100

3.04 Missouri Scholars Academy

3.05 Missouri Fine Arts Scholars

3.06 State Championships for Speech and Debate

3.07 LSR7 Robotics Recognition

3.08 Teacher of the Year 2022

3.09 Early Education Center and Miller Park Center Bond Project Update Comments from the Public Board Reports or Meetings Attended Items for Decision – Finance

6.01 Finance Committee Report

6.02 Approve Transfer of Funds

6.03 Approve Treasurer’s Report and Payment of the Bills Items for Decision – Consent

7.01 Approval of Minutes – April 7, April 14 and May 5, 2022

7.02 Ratify Contracts $15,000 And Less

7.03 Board Committee Assignments 2022-23

7.04 Board Meeting Schedule for 2022-23

7.05 Board of Equalization Representatives

7.06 Missouri School Boards’ Association Dues

7.07 Cooperating School Districts of Greater Kansas City Membership Dues

7.08 Meal Prices for 2022-2023

7.09 Approve the First Reading of MSBA 2022A Board Policies

7.10 East Trails Middle School and City of Lee’s Summit Development Agreement Amendment

7.11 Declaration of Surplus Property

7.12 Personnel Report

7.13 Belfonte Dairy – 2022-2023 Renewal

7.14 Central Bank of the Midwest – Bank Depository Services

7.15 Delta Innovative Services – 2022 Roofing Contract

7.16 Discovery Ed/Swank Video Streaming Resources

7.17 Educational Design Solutions Renewal (Lexia)

7.18 Epoxy Coating Specialists – Annual Resinous Flooring Contract

7.19 Integrative Vision Solutions, LLC

7.20 Musical Instrument Purchase

7.21 Professional Software for Nurses, Inc. (PSNI)

7.22 Social Studies School Service

7.23 Titan Protection and Consulting, Inc. Renewal

7.24 Voss Lighting – Exterior Lighting Items for Decision Items of Information – Presentations

9.01 Board Priorities Update Items of Information – Written Reports

10.01 Early Education Center/Extended School Year/Parents as Teachers Annual Program Evaluation

10.02 Federal Programs Annual Program Evaluation

10.03 2022-23 Elementary Student Handbook

10.04 Bond Budget Update Report Adjournment

Linda Ismert

Executive Assistant, Board of Education

This meeting will be open to the public.