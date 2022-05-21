May 21, 2022

Summit Christian Academy (SCA) is pleased to announce the inaugural and Class of 2022 Linda Harrelson Legacy of Servant Leadership Scholarship award winner, Delaney Lake.

The $5,000 scholarship was named for SCA’s previous Head of School Linda Harrelson, who served in the role at SCA for 22 years. SCA teachers nominated students who were exceptional examples of the SCA Core Values, particularly the values of Christ-Centered and Igniting Leadership.

Delaney served as Student Council President, as a Student Ambassador, a member of National Honor Society, participated in volleyball, swim, and cheerleading, and won SCA’s Christian Character Award multiple times. Mrs. Harrelson announced Delaney’s award recently at the SCA 2022 Commencement Ceremony held on May 13 at Abundant Life.

“Delaney is always willing to serve others and sees them as more important than herself,” shared former SCA Head of School Mrs. Harrelson, whom the scholarship was named. “Delaney received four nominations from four different faculty members. She is truly a servant leader wherever she is.”