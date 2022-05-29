May 28, 2022

In light of the recent mass shootings and tragedies across the nation, Laura Woodworth’s devotionals on YouVersion’s free Bible app offer strength, comfort and a path to forgiveness for the hurting.

With over 150K subscribers to her devotional plans, two in particular stand out with messages for our uncertain times: “Safe – The High Tower of the Lord” available in both English and Spanish and “Love Your Enemy – Godliness in a Tainted World.”

“In uncertain times, God’s word offers us hope – and a strategy for combatting the darkness,” shares Woodworth. “The world isn’t safe, but for those who believe there is a place of protection in the One who holds the stars and our lives in his hands.”

“Safe – The High Tower of the Lord” and the Spanish “Seguro – En La Torre Fuerte del Señor” are based on Woodworth’s featured article FamilyChristian.com that became an all-time top performing article on the platform. Woodworth developed the concept into a 3-day devotional that explores the refuge of God’s protection while inspiring readers to bring others with them into this place of safety. “Love Your Enemy – Godliness in a Tainted World” helps readers recognize and confront the spiritual warfare in the world while enabling victims to forgive their enemies as Christ has forgiven us.

An award winning writer-producer-director and a development executive for Cooke Media Group in Burbank, California, Woodworth appreciates the access YouVersion offers to their global audience with 500 million installs of the Bible app.

Find out more at LauraWoodworth.com.

Check out the devotionals on YouVersion’s free Bible app:

“Safe – The High Tower of the Lord” https://www.bible.com/reading-plans/20912-safe-the-high-tower-of-the-lord

“Seguro – En La Torre Fuerte del Señor” https://www.bible.com/es/reading-plans/22238

“Love Your Enemy – Godliness in a Tainted World” https://www.bible.com/reading-plans/25149-love-your-enemy-godliness-in-a-tainted-world