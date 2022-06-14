Due to a rain cancellation last Friday, Jackson County Parks + Rec has rescheduled its Sand Cinema movie night to this Friday, June 17. Families can enjoy Disney’s Encanto on the giant inflatable beachfront movie screen at Longview Lake Beach.

Gates will open at 7:30 p.m. with the movie scheduled to begin at approximately 9:00 p.m. or once it’s dark. Admission is $10 per car. Families are encouraged to bring blankets or lawn chairs for seating. Concessions are also available as visitors are not allowed to bring in outside foods, drinks or pets.

The Sand Cinema schedule for summer 2022 at Longview Lake Beach is as follows, weather permitting:

Friday, July 8: Disney’s Soul

Friday, August 5: Sing 2

It’s important to note that Longview Lake Beach will close at 6:00 p.m. on Sand Cinema movie nights to allow staff time to set-up.

Longview Lake Beach is located at 11101 Raytown Road, just two miles south of I-470. For more information and to stay up-to-date on upcoming events, visit www.makeyourdayhere.com/events.