June 11, 2022

The Masonic Family of Lee’s Summit, Summit Lodge No. 263, A.F. & A.M.; Summit Chapter #101, Order of the Eastern Star; Keystone Conclave No. 25, Order of True Kindred; and Lee’s Summit Assembly No. 26, International Order of Rainbow for Girls will host a community blood drive with the American Red Cross on July 28, 2022 from 1:00 pm to 6:00 pm at Lee’s Summit Masonic Temple, 2409 SW M291 Hwy, Lee’s Summit, MO 64082.

For more information or to make an appointment to donate, call 816-645-6948 or sign up online at redcrossblood.org with sponsor code LeesSummitMasons.

“The Masonic Family of Lee’s Summit is committed to strengthening our community and helping meet hospital and patient needs through blood donations,” said Joe Alsman, Secretary, Summit Lodge No. 263. “This blood drive is our way of giving staff, colleagues and neighbors an opportunity to help save lives.”

Blood is a perishable product that can only come from volunteer blood donors. With someone in the U.S. needing blood every two seconds, blood products must be constantly replenished, according to the Red Cross.

“We urge community members to donate blood and help ensure that patients in local hospitals have a supply of blood ready and waiting before an emergency occurs. There’s no better feeling than knowing that your blood donation may give someone a second chance at life.”

According to the Red Cross, donors with all blood types are needed, especially those with types O negative, A negative and B negative.

Summit Lodge No. 263, A.F. & A.M.; Summit Chapter #101. Order of the Eastern Star; Keystone Assembly #25, Order of True Kindred; and Lee’s Summit Assembly #26, International Order of Rainbow for Girls; are fraternal organizations dedicated to serving our community and fellow humans through charitable works and donations. We offer fellowship and support of our members and their families through meetings, social gatherings, and other activities throughout the year. If interested in joining one of the Masonic organizations contact Joe Alsman at 816-645-6948 or summit263sec@gmail.com.