June 11, 2022

Submitted by Joe Nicola

Pastor Joe Nicola is running for Missouri State Senate District 8, within Jackson County. Joe is running as a strong Constitutional Conservative to protect individual rights and freedoms.

He promises to rebuff any effort by Liberals, Establishment Republicans, or unelected officials, that would encroach upon personal liberties. He will stand vigilantly against the constant threat to erode the personal liberties of the citizens of Missouri. Joe believes that politicians are not our “leaders,” but rather they are voted in to serve We the People. As he says, “we hire them, we pay them, and we can fire them.”

Joe opposes mandated shut-down of small businesses and churches, as politicians are not bestowed with power to deem who is essential or not. Joe believes God and the First Amendment of the U.S. Constitution have definitively declared that the church (freedom of religion and freedom to assemble) is essential. “Politics and government affect the lives of every person; the unborn, the living and even the dead. I value all life at every stage. I will defend and protect individual freedom that affects every facet of our lives. Our Constitution safeguards us from a tyrannical government. I will fight every day to protect our God-given rights,” Joe said.

Joe Nicola is a U.S. Navy Seabee veteran, wherein he took a life-long oath to support and defend the U.S. Constitution against enemies foreign and domestic. Joe previously owned a small business for nearly a decade and worked with teenagers as a youth minister. He is the current pastor of a church in Independence, Missouri that he and his wife launched over 22 years ago. While pastoring he also worked at the Blue Springs School District for over 16 years. Joe Nicola has nearly 40 years of business and church leadership experience including leading teams overseas for ministry and humanitarian purposes. He is also the author of two theological books. Joe and his wife Renee were high school sweethearts and have been married for 38 years. They have lived in the district for 30 years.

Currently, Joe leads a ministry leader prayer group and has been a volunteer mentor to young men with the Youth Friends Organization. He supervised a food security network for working families. He has also volunteered with the Independence Public School District and with various non-profits over the past four decades such as: Habitat for Humanity, the Salvation Army, City Union Mission, Uplift, and several others.