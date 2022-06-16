June 11, 2022

The 20th Annual Tom Logan Memorial bike ride, Tour de Lakes, will take place on Saturday, Jun. 25, 2022. The ride begins at 7 a.m., rain or shine, at the Longview Community Center (3801 SW Longview Park Dr., Lee’s Summit, MO 64081).

Riders can choose from four different routes: a 10-mile ride around Longview Lake, 32 and 56-mile rides around Longview, Raintree, and Lakewood Lakes. Finally, avid riders can try the 64-mile ride touring all five lakes: Longview, Raintree, Lakewood, Blue Springs, and Lake Jacomo.

“Tour de Lakes is celebrating its 20th year because of the commitment of so many in the community,” Diane Logan, wife of Tom Logan and organizer of Tour de Lakes, said. “The best part of seeing the ride grow is to watch so many cyclists enjoy not only the beautiful scenery of our area, but the pure enjoyment of taking part in a ‘great bike ride.’”

Tour de Lakes is a fully supported ride. The cost of the ride is $30 for riders ages 13 and older, and $25 for 13 and under for those registered by Friday, June 24, and $35 the day of the ride for riders ages 13 and older, and $30 for 13 and under.

Register by Thursday, June 9 to secure a commemorative tee and goodie bag.

Each rider must be 18 years of age or accompanied by an adult. Approved bicycle helmets are required for all riders as well as a signed waiver before their ride begins.

Proceeds from Tour de Lakes benefit Legacy for LS Parks Foundation.

Registration is now open. For more information or to register, visit tourdelakes.org or call Lee’s Summit Parks & Recreation at 816-969-1500.