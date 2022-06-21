Public notice is hereby given that the Board of Education of Reorganized School District No. 7 of Jackson County, Missouri will hold a special session virtually. Public who wish to view the meeting can do so at Stansberry Leadership Center, 301 NE Tudor Road, Lee’s Summit, Missouri on Wednesday, June 22, 2022 at 8:30 p.m. to consider and act upon the matters on the following tentative agenda. Notice of this meeting is posted in BoardDocs where you may access the full board packet by clicking on the link provided: http://www.boarddocs.com/mo/lsr7sd/Board.nsf/Public.

Reorganized School District No. 7 of Jackson County, Stansberry Leadership Center, 301 NE Tudor Road, Lee’s Summit, Missouri

This meeting will be held virtually and can be viewed at the Stansberry Leadership Center

June 22, 2022 8:30 p.m.

ITEMS

Meeting Opening

1.01 Call to Order

1.02 Adoption of Agenda Agenda Items

2.01 Data Loss Prevention Renewal

2.02 Capturing Kids Hearts

This meeting will be open to the public.