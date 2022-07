By Captain Dyon Harper

Raytown, MO – At about 10:00 PM, Thursday night, June 30, 2022, a call of shots fired was reported at 68th Terrace and Laurel Ave.

Further information was received that a person was down. Officers arrived and found an adult male who was shot with a non-life threatening injury to the leg. He was transported to a hospital for treatment.

There were no subjects in custody. Police are still investigating.