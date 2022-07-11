July 9, 2022

The City of Lee’s Summit will host a public hearing to discuss the right-of-way stage design for Pryor Road from Longview Road to Hook Road on July 20 from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. at Fire Station No. 7, 2150 SW Scherer Rd. The public will have an opportunity to view project plans and exhibits and provide feedback. There will be no formal presentation. The public can come and go as schedules allow.

The project is designed to enhance safety, improve roadway operations and facilitate growth along Pryor Road, a key corridor in southwest Lee’s Summit. Pryor Road from Longview Road to Hook Road would be widened to four lanes with a divided median, curbs, gutters and dedicated turn lanes. The project would add a sidewalk on the east side of Pryor Road, a shared-use path on the west side of Pryor Road, street lighting, storm drainage and waterline infrastructure.

The project was approved by voters in 2017 with the passage of the Capital Improvement Sales Tax continuation. Construction is expected to begin in spring 2024 and will take approximately 18 months to complete.

The project plans and exhibits will be available online and public comments may be submitted beginning July 21 at CityofLS.net/pryor-road. Online public comments will be accepted through August 20.

For more information, contact Public Works at publicworks@cityofls.net or 816-969-1800.