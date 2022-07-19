July 19,2022

Congressman Roy Blunt

WASHINGTON – U.S. Senator Roy Blunt (Mo.) released the following statement on the death of North Kansas City Police Officer Daniel Vasquez: “Today, North Kansas City Police Officer Daniel Vasquez was tragically killed in the line of duty. Chief of Police Kevin Freeman described Officer Vasquez as a phenomenal person and a friend to everybody. It is a sobering reminder of the dangers our brave law enforcement officers face every day. It takes exceptional courage, character, and selflessness to be a law enforcement officer. It takes exceptional courage, character, and selflessness to be a law enforcement officer. I am grateful for Officer Vasquez’s service, and my thoughts are with his family and colleagues at the North Kansas City Police Department.”