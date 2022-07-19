Public notice is hereby given that the regular meeting of the Board of Education of Reorganized School District No. 7 of Jackson County, Missouri will be held on Thursday, July 21, 2022 at 7:00 p.m. to consider and act upon the matters on the following tentative agenda and such other matters as may be presented at the meeting and determined to be appropriate for discussion at that time. This meeting will be live-streamed and recorded. Those interested in providing comments at the Board meeting need to email Linda.Ismert@LSR7.net before Wednesday, July 20 at 4 p.m. Notice of this meeting is also posted in BoardDocs where you may access the full board packet three days prior to the meeting by clicking on the link provided: http://www.boarddocs.com/mo/lsr7sd/Board.nsf/Public.

Reorganized School District No. 7 of Jackson County, 301 NE Tudor Road, Lee’s Summit, MO 64086 This meeting is open to the public and will be live-streamed and recorded on the district’s YouTube channel at: https://youtu.be/HrTaeTczLRk

July 21, 2022 7:00 p.m.

Meeting Opening

1.01 Call to Order

1.02 Pledge of Allegiance

1.03 Welcome of Guests

1.04 Adoption of Agenda Superintendent’s Report Presentations/Recognitions

3.01 Lee’s Summit High School Project Update Comments from the Public Board Reports or Meetings Attended Items for Decision – Finance

6.01 Finance Committee Report

6.02 Approve Transfer of Funds

6.03 Approve Treasurer’s Report and Payment of the Bills Items for Decision – Consent

7.01 Approval of Minutes – June, 2022

7.02 Ratify Contracts $15,000 And Less

7.03 First and Final Reading of Board Policy JECA

7.04 Declaration of Surplus Property

7.05 ACT & Pre-ACT

7.06 ArbiterPay Renewal

7.07 AT&T Analog Phone Line Contract

7.08 Blue Roof Entertainment – Graduation 2023

7.09 C & C Produce

7.10 Collaborative Classroom Student Workbooks

7.11 Dell Technologies

7.12 Endpoint Security Services

7.13 Health Supplies Bid

7.14 Kansas City Audio-Visual, Inc.

7.15 Kansas City Behavioral Health Holdco, LLC

7.16 Midwest Bus Leasing

7.17 Mitel Software Assurance & Support Renewal

7.18 N2Y/Unique Learning System Renewal

7.19 Naglieri General Mental Ability Tests Renewal

7.20 Nevco

7.21 Northwest Evaluation Association (NWEA)

7.22 Overdrive/Sora Renewal

7.23 SAP Software Renewal

7.24 Savvas-MyMath Lab Renewal

7.25 Tang Math, LLC

7.26 Transeo

7.27 Text Help

7.28 Personnel Report Items for Decision

8.01 Comprehensive School Improvement Plan Revisions

8.02 Approve Board Priorities Items of Information – Presentations Items of Information – Written Reports

10.01 Technology Annual Program Evaluation

10.02 Aquatics Center Annual Program Evaluation

10.03 Curriculum Revisions

10.04 Bond Budget Update Report Adjournment

Linda Ismert

Executive Assistant, Board of Education

This meeting will be open to the public.