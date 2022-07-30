July 30, 2022

I’ve had the great pleasure of working with Theresa Galvin from 2014 to current as she has served as Jackson County, MO Legislator which covers Greenwood, Mo. when I was an Alderman and Currently the Mayor of Greenwood Mo. I have watched Theresa Galvin perform her duties as Legislator for the county with an extremely high level of dignity, respect, values, integrity, and concern for all the residents within the Jackson County area. Theresa Galvin has always been available to help with any issues I’ve had to address for the City of Greenwood as she has continued to help and fight for all the other municipalities within the Jackson County area.

In closing, I Levi Weaver fully endorse Theresa Galvin for Jackson County Executive.

Sincerely,

Levi Weaver, Mayor of Greenwood MO