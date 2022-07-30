Coldwater is a Harvesters food pantry. They receive approximately 60%-70% of their food from Harvesters. Right now the food available through Harvesters is low. Unfortunately, however, the need for food has been higher than normal. In the last month, Coldwater has assisted a larger number of families struggling with food insecurity. Many families are visiting Coldwater’s food pantry for the first time because of the rising food and gas prices.

Coldwater is hoping you can help fill their shelves until Harvesters can recover from lower donations during the summer months. Could your sports team, civic group, church, business, neighborhood, sorority, scout troop, or any other group you might be a part of consider doing a food drive in August? If you can help, contact the Coldwater office at 816-786-0758 or email director@coldwater.me or community@coldwater.me.

If you don’t have time to organize a drive, when you are out grocery shopping and find a great bargain, just pick one up for Coldwater, too. They would appreciate any assistance you can give with filling the Coldwater food pantry shelves during August.

Needed food items are:

Canned Chicken or Tuna

Canned Meals (Chili, Beef Stew, Pasta with Meat, etc.)

Canned or Dry Beans (Baked, Pinto, Kidney, etc.)

Peanut Butter & Jelly

Dry Cereal

Side Dishes (Rice or Noodle Mixes)

Dried Pasta & Pasta Sauce

Macaroni & Cheese

Canned Vegetables (Corn, Green Beans, Peas, Carrots, etc.)

Canned Soup (Vegetable, Chicken Noodle, etc.)

Canned Fruit (Peaches, Pears, Applesauce, etc.)