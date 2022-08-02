August 2, 2022

By Caleb Clifford, Chief of Staff

Kansas City, Mo. – Today, Jackson County Executive Frank White, Jr., tested positive for COVID-19. Prior to going to vote this morning, the County Executive was experiencing mild symptoms and decided to take an at home test out of an abundance of caution. Thankfully, due to the planning, preparation, and hard work of the Jackson County Board of Elections, the County Executive was still able to cast his ballot safely from his vehicle.

Executive White is vaccinated against the virus and has received two booster shots.

“I’m feeling fine. Thanks to vaccinations and boosters, my symptoms are mild,” said Executive White. “I would like to specifically thank all of the election officials for providing a safe and convenient option for anyone who has contracted COVID-19 to still participate in today’s election.”

Voters in Jackson County that are COVID-19 positive are encouraged to call the Jackson County Board of Elections at (816) 325-4600 to make arrangements for curbside voting at their regular polling location. COVID-19 positive voters are asked to remain in their vehicle, wear a high-quality mask and to follow other precautions as directed by election officials while voting.

Executive White will be working from home and following the CDC guidance on isolation.