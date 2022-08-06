August 6, 2022

By City of Lee’s Summit

To facilitate the installation of a median on Langsford Road, portions of the road will be closed August 10 through 26.

The project will be completed in two phases with phase one requiring the closure of the eastbound Langsford Road left turn lane at MO 291. Vehicles will be provided a detour utilizing Independence Avenue and Chipman Road. In addition, westbound traffic through the intersection will be restricted from two lanes to one lane.

During the second phase, westbound Langsford Road through traffic will be reduced from two lanes to one lane through the intersection. There are no lane restrictions on MO 291.