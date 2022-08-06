August 6, 2022

Here’s what’s going on at the Lee’s Summit History Museum.

The traveling exhibit on loan from Watkins Museum of History in Lawrence, Kansas, will remain on display until Thursday, August 11th. This exhibit is a celebration of 200 years of Women’s Right to Vote and the suffrage journey.

The History Museum also has a new display on the history of Unity Farm and a temporary exhibit on Greenwood, Mason and Hazel Grove Schools.

The History Museum is located at 220 SW Main Street in downtown Lee’s Summit. The museum is open Thursday and Friday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.