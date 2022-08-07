For Immediate Release

Aug. 7, 2022

Felony charges have been filed in the August 5, 2022, fatal stabbing of the defendant’s former girlfriend, Latoya Brown, outside a Raytown nursing home, Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker announced today.

Andre M. Williams, dob: 11/20/1973, faces Murder 1st Degree and Armed Criminal Action charges.*

According to court records filed today, Raytown Police responded to Edgewood Manor in Raytown on a reported stabbing. Surveillance video showed that the defendant, waited in his vehicle nearby and waited for the victim, Latoya Brown. The defendant approached her and began verbally fighting with her, then stabbed her multiple times with two knives. Witnesses told police they recognized defendant as victim’s ex-boyfriend.

After the stabbing the defendant fled in his vehicle and drove to the Broadway bridge in Kansas City and jumped off it attempting to commit suicide. He survived after Kansas City police officers found him in the Missouri River.

Prosecutors requested a bond of $300.000 cash.

*Charges are only accusations and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until the defendant is either found guilty or has pleaded guilty.