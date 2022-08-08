August 8, 2022

By Joe Snook

A teen party rental scheduled for the evening of August 6 at Summit Waves was canceled by Lee’s Summit Parks and Recreation after it became aware of social media posts advertising the event.

This raised serious concerns about the safety of party guests and the possibility the event would grow beyond the capacity of staff.

After multiple attempts to reach the renter in advance of the event to discuss safety concerns, a connection was not made until the hours leading up to the event. At that point, the only recourse was to cancel the event. Despite the cancellation, approximately 500 teens arrived in the Summit Waves parking lot.

Lee’s Summit Parks and Recreation is committed to ensuring the safety of all patrons and will continue to work with the renter.

lsparks.net Joe Snook, Administrator 220 SE Green Street, Lee’s Summit, MO 64063 816-969-1500