August 20, 2022

By Janice Phelan

Communications and Marketing University of Central Missouri-Missouri Innovation Campus

Is a new job or a promotion in your future? Adult learners are invited to register for the University of Central Missouri’s monthly Professional Training and Education Open House with the next session from 5 to 6 p.m. Aug. 30. During this free virtual event, participants are able to discuss their career goals and next steps with our workforce expert during valuable one-on-one meetings. Register at ucmo.edu.

Sessions include topics such as training programs, career opportunities and potential scholarships. Each open house is offered in a friendly, convenient Zoom environment with events held on the last Tuesday evening of each month.

UCM is recognized for its affordable, flexible, accredited workforce programs. Some programs can be completed in as little as six weeks. UCM’s certificate programs also include many courses in high-demand areas such as healthcare, information technology, business, manufacturing and logistics/warehouse.

Thanks to a partnership with the Full Employment Council, qualifying individuals are able to receive debt-free scholarships. Additional debt-free scholarship opportunities are available to qualifying individuals through a community initiative sponsored by Truman Heartland Community Foundation in partnership with Community Services League.