September 23, 2022

By Lairyn McGregor

JACKSON COUNTY – Crews have re-opened Chipman Road between Murray Road and Blue Pkwy. in Lee’s Summit as of Friday, Sept. 23. This portion of Chipman Road had been closed for several months as part of the replacement of the U.S. Route 50 bridges. Originally anticipated to be completed by February 2023, crews have completed the project nearly five months ahead of schedule. The former structures were built in 1975 and pre-dated many of the residents and businesses that rely on it. In addition to the new bridges, this project also made ADA improvements including the addition of sidewalks along both sides of Chipman Road. This project is included in Gov. Mike Parson’s $351 million Focus on Bridges Program, which will repair or replace 250 bridges across the state. For full details, visit our project webpage.

Motorists should note that there is the potential of future lane closures for landscaping work. All work is weather permitting.

