September 24, 2022

By Tribune Staff

Recently, the Missouri Ethics Commission found that the Lee’s Summit Republicans violated state campaign finance laws during the April, 2022, municipal elections.

The Lee’s Summit Republicans is a continuing committee that registered with the Missouri Ethics Commission on February 3, 2022. Ryan Derks is listed as the treasurer.

The commission investigated and concluded that the campaign committee violated the following.

Firstly, the Lee’s Summit Republicans and its treasurer failed to timely file a direct expenditure report. According to the petition, the Commission found “there is probably cause to believe that Respondents violated Section 130.041.1(7), RSMo, by failing to timely report the amounts of expenditures made that were in support of candidates for the April 5, 2022 election, in the form of a Direct Expenditure Report.”

This report, as required by state statutes, shall include receipts and expenditures and cumulative amounts for or against candidates and shall list all candidates by name, mailing address and office sought.

This was an original flyer, which was updated to replace Scott with Jennifer Foley

Secondly, the Lee’s Summit Republicans and its treasurer failed to include an accurate “Paid for by” disclosure on printed door hangers. According to the petition, Lee’s Summit Republicans created door hangers in support of three candidates for the April 5 election and each candidate and their committees paid for their own respective door hangers. However, the “paid for by” disclosure on the group door hanger listed Lee’s Summit Republicans instead of the respective candidate committee’s information and named John Smith as the committee treasurer, instead of Ryan Derks.

The Missouri Ethics Commission issued a fine against the Lee’s Summit Republicans in the amount of $1,100. If the fine is paid within 45 days after the Commission issued its Consent Order, the Commission reduces the fine amount to $200 with the remainder being paid if any further violations are committed by the committee within two-years of the issue of the order.