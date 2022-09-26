By Assistant Chief Jim Eden

LEE’S SUMMIT, MO–On Sunday, September 25, 2022, at 11:25p.m., the Lee’s Summit Fire Department responded to a reported structure fire in the 400 Block of SE Youngston Lane. The occupant called 911 and reported the back of the house was on fire, and the occupants were evacuating.

When the fire department arrived, smoke and fire was visible from the back of a two-story, single-family residence. All of the occupants were safe outside.

The fire was located on the deck and spread up the side into the eave and attic of the one-story addition. Firefighters quickly extinguished a fire on the deck and siding as other crews entered the building and pulled down the ceiling to extinguish the fire in the attic. The incident was under control by 11:52 p.m.

Firefighters contained the damage to the one-story addition’s deck, siding, and attic, with minor smoke damage to other portions of the structure. As a result, the home was able to be reoccupied.

The fire originated in a flower pot on the deck. Discarded smoking material was determined to be the cause of the fire.