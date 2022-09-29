Public notice is hereby given that a special meeting/tax rate hearing of the Board of Education of Reorganized School District No. 7 of Jackson County, Missouri will be held at the Board of Education Office, 301 NE Tudor Road, Lee’s Summit, Missouri on Thursday, September 29, 2021 at 6:30 p.m. to consider and act upon the matters on the following tentative agenda and such other matters as may be presented at the meeting and determined to be appropriate for discussion at that time.
Reorganized School District No. 7 of Jackson County, Board of Education Office, 301 NE Tudor Road, Lee’s Summit, Missouri
This meeting will be live-streamed and recorded at https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCkUVmheiPOO5HR-j1Ajbcyg
September 29, 2022 6:30 p.m.
ITEMS
- Call to Order
- Adoption of Agenda
- Presentation
ANNUAL TAX RATE HEARING
- Open Annual Tax Rate Hearing
- Declare Annual Tax Rate Hearing Closed
ADJOURN
Linda Ismert
Executive Asst. to Board of Education
This meeting will be open to the public.
