October 1, 2022

Are you needing a good s-t-r-e-t-c-h? People of all ages and abilities are invited to join in an hour of stretching everything from your head to your toes at a level that works for them. Our instructor, Paula Diehl, will work with you to help you achieve some of your personal goals for greater flexibility as the group listens to music and enjoys time together.

Chair Yoga happens the third Monday of every month from 4-5 p.m. at Longview Chapel Christian Church at 850 Longview Road in Lee’s Summit. October 17 is the next session. Contact the Chapel at 816-763-6290 for additional information or visit www.longviewchapelcc.org. All are welcome.