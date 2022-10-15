October 15, 2022

Peyton Anderson from Lee’s Summit is a track and field student-athlete for Graceland University (Iowa). Peyton displays leadership both in his sports and academics, and many who nominated Peyton echo the strong character, incredible work ethic, and leadership he has displayed in his short time at Graceland.

Anderson has continually challenged himself academically by taking a full course load, maintaining a perfect 4.0 GPA while working on a major in Economics, with minors in both Data Science and Sport Management. Peyton is involved in house leadership roles, helps tutor students on campus, and continues to be incredibly committed to both his studies and his athletic career.

These mentor positions are usually reserved for juniors and seniors, but the combination of Anderson’s strong grasp of the material, good communication skills, and leadership ability made him a great choice even as a sophomore. It is this same level-headed leadership and respect from his peers that allowed for Anderson to be voted to be the next house president for his hall next year which requires several trials to achieve and is a privilege to hold that position.

Anderson displays all five NAIA core values in his everyday life and is the perfect candidate for this award.

Founded in 1895 and sponsored by Community of Christ, Graceland University in Lamoni, Iowa, is more than just a school. It is a community of passionate, caring and dedicated individuals who put their relationships with students first. Campuses are located in Lamoni, Iowa, and Independence, Missouri. For more information and to see additional student achievements, follow @gracelandu on Twitter and like Graceland University on Facebook, or visit www.graceland.edu.