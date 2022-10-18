Public notice is hereby given that the regular meeting of the Board of Education of Reorganized School District No. 7 of Jackson County, Missouri will be held on Thursday, October 20, 2022 at 7:00 p.m. to consider and act upon the matters on the following tentative agenda and such other matters as may be presented at the meeting and determined to be appropriate for discussion at that time. This meeting will be live-streamed and recorded. Those interested in providing comments at the Board meeting need to email Linda.Ismert@LSR7.net before Wednesday, October 19 at 4 p.m. Notice of this meeting is also posted in BoardDocs where you may access the full board packet three days prior to the meeting by clicking on the link provided: http://www.boarddocs.com/mo/lsr7sd/Board.nsf/Public.

Reorganized School District No. 7 of Jackson County, 301 NE Tudor Road, Lee’s Summit, MO 64086 This meeting is open to the public and will be live-streamed and recorded on the district’s YouTube channel at: https://youtu.be/HrTaeTczLRk

October 20, 2022 7:00 p.m.

Meeting Opening

1.01 Call to Order

1.02 Pledge of Allegiance

1.03 Welcome of Guests

1.04 Adoption of Agenda Superintendent’s Report Presentations/Recognitions

3.01 School Spotlight – Hawthorn Hill Elementary

3.02 School Spotlight – Summit Ridge Academy

3.03 Lee’s Summit High School Project Update

3.04 Board Priorities Matrix Update – October 2022 Comments from the Public Board Reports or Meetings Attended Items for Decision – Finance

6.01 Finance Committee Report

6.02 Approve Transfer of Funds

6.03 Approve Treasurer’s Report and Payment of the Bills Items for Decision – Consent

7.01 Approval of Minutes – September 2022

7.02 Ratify Contracts $15,000 And Less

7.03 Declaration of Surplus Property

7.04 Hillyard, Inc.-Annual Hardwood Flooring Refinishing Contract

7.05 IXL Additional Resources

7.06 Heartland School Solutions – MOSAIC Cloud-Based Program

7.07 Umzuzu (Google Meets) Renewal

7.08 Personnel Report Items for Decision

8.01 Geometry in Construction/Robotics Construction Contract

8.02 Paradise Park Site Programs Construction Contract Items of Information – Presentations Items of Information – Written Reports

10.01 Bond Budget Update Report

10.02 Building Level Engagement with Board Priorities

10.03 Facilities Services Program Evaluation Adjournment

Linda Ismert

Executive Assistant, Board of Education

This meeting will be open to the public.