SCA seniors Olivia Truesdale and Andrew Mishriky, pictured with SCA Secondary Principal Joe Hesman

October 22, 2022

Summit Christian Academy (SCA) is pleased to announce that seniors Olivia Truesdale and Andrew Mishriky have been named to the elite 2023 National Merit Scholarship Commendation list.

About 34,000 Commended Students throughout the nation are recognized for their exceptional academic promise from the National Merit Scholarship Corporation. Olivia and Andrew qualified for the honor by their scores in the 2021 Preliminary SAT/National Merit Scholarship Qualifying Test (PSAT/NMSQT).