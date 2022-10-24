October 22, 2022

By Cheryl Schifferdecker

Special to the Tribune

Offering families some affordable outdoor spooky fun, the Pleasant Hill Trick-or-Treat Trail/Trail of Terror has been active for 15 years. It was originally located at the Pleasant Hill City Lake, but five years ago relocating to the MOPac Trail located at 201 Cedar St. in Pleasant Hill.

This fall, they are gearing up for the event to unleash on October 29, starting with the $6 Trick-or-Treat Trail from 4 to 6 p.m. Each ticket includes a hotdog, drink, and candy for the Trick-or-Treaters’ buckets. Coordinated by the parent organization who supports the Pleasant Hill High School’s award-winning Show Choir, the activity is organized and well-staffed.

Older youth, 8 years+ at the discretion of their parents, and braver family members can then hop on The Trail of Terror. This operates from 7 to 9:30 p.m., although it should be noted that the ticket booth closes at 9 p.m. Shouts from the spooky trails can be heard from a distance, making the anticipation of the trail walk heighten as one waits to enter. The Trail of Terror ticket price is $10 and includes a hot dog, drink and hay ride. As a bonus, spooky bus rides are offered for $1.

Over 100 students participate in one of the four choirs directed by Mrs. Karen Dollins during this 2022-2023 school year, and nearly all of them will be working the trails in various degrees and shifts, along with 50 adults. They hand out roughly 200 bags of candy to the youngsters during the first portion of the trail event.