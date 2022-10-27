The KU Alzheimer’s Disease Research Center is bringing a much-needed caregiver education program to First Baptist Church in Lee’s Summit on November 7th.

The Dementia Training Room is a FREE, come when you can, educational event.

Demands on caregivers can be intense, so we’re trying to make this as easy as possible for busy people, providing caregivers with quick access to information on a wide variety of topics, including:

• Communication Strategies

• Impact of Anxiety and Depression

• Bathing and Incontinence

• Delusions and Hallucinations

• When Dementia Isn’t Alzheimer’s

• How Alzheimer’s Moves in the Brain

• Reducing Wandering

• Improving Sleep

• Late-stage Care

• And others

With sessions repeating every 15 minutes throughout the day from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., caregivers can attend as many or as few as they deem applicable to their unique situation and walk away armed with helpful information.

There are 3 ways to register, visit bit.ly/dementianov7, email jhorn2@kumc.edu and ask for a registration link, or call 913-703-7743.