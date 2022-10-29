October 29, 2022

This year marks the 10th year that IBD Promotions has selected Hope House as the nonprofit beneficiary for the annual Holiday Fine Art & Craft Show. On November 4th and 5th vendors and customers will be offering donations and gifts to Hope House for the women and children healing from domestic abuse.

Hope House is a passion of love for Keith & Wanda Davenport, directors of the Holiday Fine Art & Craft Show. Each year, with the help of the community, Hope House provides a free Holiday Store for the women and children in their services. All the gifts in their Holiday Store are donated by individuals, schools, organizations, churches, and other local supporters like you. Everyone deserves a happy holiday including those healing from domestic violence. All donations will be placed on the stage at the Pavilion during the show.

This year at the show you will see more work by Fine Artists which includes fine art drawing, paintings and photography as well as metal, glass, resin and fabric art, books, baked goods, ceramics, jewelry, much more. Admission is free, with food and beverages available for purchase.

Visit the show on Friday, November 4th from 10am to 7pm and Saturday, November 5th from 10am to 4pm. The Pavilion at John Knox Village is located at 520 NW Murray Road, Lee’s Summit, MO 64081.

For more information and view photos of the products being sold, visit www.ibdpromotions.com or call Keith or Wanda Davenport at 816-463-3319.

For more information about Hope House: http://www.hopehouse.net/.