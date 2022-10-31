Released By: Communication Technician Mallory Harrison

Released Date: 10/31/2022

Raytown, MO – On October 31st at 8:05 PM, Raytown Police were dispatched to the area of 87th and Ash for a report of a female in the roadway possibly hit by a vehicle. The adult female was transported to a local area hospital where she succumbed to her injuries. No one is in custody. The investigation is ongoing.

Report Number: 22-2858

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Tips Hotline at 816-474-TIPS(8477).