Released By: Communication Technician Mallory Harrison
Released Date: 10/31/2022
Raytown, MO – On October 31st at 8:05 PM, Raytown Police were dispatched to the area of 87th and Ash for a report of a female in the roadway possibly hit by a vehicle. The adult female was transported to a local area hospital where she succumbed to her injuries. No one is in custody. The investigation is ongoing.
Report Number: 22-2858
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Tips Hotline at 816-474-TIPS(8477).
You must log in to post a comment.