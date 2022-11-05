October 29, 2022

When a street has deteriorated beyond maintenance and/or preservation conditions, a full replacement is necessary. This includes the full replacement of the street subgrade, pavement and ofter curb and gutter.

These are images from the 83rd Terrace reconstruction project in 2022.

If approved, Questions 1 & 2 will allow the City to begin the repair and replacement of ailing infrastructure through the issuance of GO Bonds not to exceed $37.2 million ($30 million for streets; $7.2 million for storm sewers) and repaid incrementally over 20 years.

The 2022 Neighborhood Reconstruction project was the first one in eight years.