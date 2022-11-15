#ProjecthappinessLSMO and Alyssa’s Wishes are hosting a neighborhood parade on Saturday Nov. 19 at 10 a.m. The morning will also include a bake sale to support Sophia, a nine year old baker who’s dream is to take her mom to Paris.

The parade will be along NE Bristol Drive, starting at 100 NE Bristol Circle and ending at 1020 NE Bristol Drive.

Go here to nominate a parade grand marshal and queen.

Those not wishing to walk can bring their lawn chairs and visit at the finish.

In the event of inclement weather, the event will be canceled. Call or text Jennifer Hunsinger at 816-878-7493 with questions. For more information about Project Happiness LSMO visit projecthappinesslsmo.org/. To learn more about Alyssa’s Wishes visit alyssaswishes.org/.