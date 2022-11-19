November 19, 2022

For the 34th year in a row, the Raytown Emergency Assistance Program (REAP) is working to adopt families for Christmas. Their hope is to have 225 families adopted. Families will vary in size from one to five children, ranging in ages from newborn to 17 years old. For families with five or more children, REAP is asking organizations, groups or individuals who are able to consider adopting these families as well.

To participate, sponsors are asked to spend at least $75 to $100 per child. Amazon wishlist items or similar items are a convenient way to participate. You are asked to label bags or items with each child’s name. Items do not have to be wrapped, but feel free to do so if you would like.

To participate, email adoptafamily@raytownreap.org. Items need to be dropped off at the REAP offices, located at 9300 E. 75th Street in Raytown no later than 4 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 19. You can also help out by volunteering at the same email. Donations may also be made to the Christmas Store online at raytownreap.org/donate or by check made out to REAP with “Christmas Store” in the memo line and sent to the REAP offices at the address above.