Pictured L-R prior to the Parade are Lions Gary Hoffman; Kirby Vanstta; Robert Hayter and Voyn Breshears

November 19, 2022

Submitted by Robert Hayter

Four members of the Lee’s Summit Lions Club had two entries in this year’s parade. Lions Voyn Breashears drove his truck, pulling the Lions trailer float and in the truck with Lion Voyn were Lion Treasure Kirby Vanatta and Lion Tail Twister/ Tamer Gary Hoffman the second entry was a 2016 Mercedes Benz Convertible owned and driven by Terry Hayter with his dad Lion Secretary Robert Hayter as a passenger.

It’s always an honor to be invited to participate in this great event. To honor our Heros that served our country to keep us free. Three of us are also veterans. Thanks also goes out to the VFW post for serving beans and cornbread afterwards.