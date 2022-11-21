November 19, 2022

The Mid-Continent Public Library has a new Jackson County board member on the Library’s Board of Trustees – former Lee’s Summit City Councilman Bob Johnson. Johnson is replacing John Laney who stepped down quite recently.

In addition to the city council, Johnson has served as Director of Governmental Relations for Central Missouri State University (now University of Central Missouri), on the Missouri Labor and Industrial Relations Commission, as a member of both the Missouri Senate and House of Representatives and owner and president of Robert Thane Johnson, Inc. – builder and developer of residential single family housing.

As a Northeast High School graduate, Johnson went on to, the then, Central Missouri State College where he earned a Bachelor of Science in economics and then a Master of Arts in business.