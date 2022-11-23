November 19, 2022

Monica’s School of Dance is thrilled to be performing on the main stage at Kansas City’s iconic 2022 Plaza Lighting Ceremony. Monica’s students will perform the “Parade of the Wooden Soldiers” for the televised production. Monica’s students will also perform “I Want a Hippopotamus for Christmas” and “Santa’s Raggedy Ann Dolls” for the preshow.

The show is Thursday, Nov. 24. The preshow starts at 5 p.m. and the live televised show starts at 6 p.m. on Channel 9.

Monica and her students are looking forward to representing the Lee’s Summit Community again this year for thousands of enthusiastic spectators.

Monica’s School of Dance is located at 332 SW Blue Parkway (Pine Tree Plaza) in Lee’s Summit. Phone (816) 246-6776.